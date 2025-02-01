With only a couple of days to go until the transfer window shuts for business, the need for a striker who is a virtual guarantee of goals has become more and more acute for Arsenal.

The likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko, Alexander Isak and Ollie Watkins are all names that have come up in dispatches, and they all share one characteristic apart from their on-pitch excellence; the Gunners haven’t been able to land them.

It can’t be overlooked that the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules will play a huge part in every club’s willingness to part with north of £100m in some cases.

Whether or not the fan base believe that’s a convenient excuse doesn’t escape the fact that signing players in the top bracket is becoming more and more expensive, and therefore more difficult.

That said, Arsenal have evidently working in the background to try and lay the foundations for a reliable hit-man to arrive.

Gyokeres has a sensational goals and assists record of 259 in 376 games (transfermarkt), and journalist, Ben Jacobs, has noted that Arsenal definitely have an interest in the player.

Speaking on the Curtis Shaw TV podcast, Jacobs noted: “Viktor Gyokeres isn’t going to move unless he’s being given regular starting football as the number one. Right now I think we can’t discount Arsenal from that race either, because they have certainly looked at him.

“Some of the rivals being linked don’t have the funds or the squad space, Chelsea made an enquiry two windows ago and chose not to proceed. If Gyokeres comes to the Premier League, Arsenal will feel there’s a deal there to be had.”

Although a deal for the Swedish international isn’t likely to happen in January, more’s the pity, there’s no way that the Gunners can be discounted from the race in the summer.

Whether he is ultimately the striker who actually signs in the end is a moot point at this stage.