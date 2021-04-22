“Arsenal as a business is run really well” Seaman praises Kroenke but says he has to back Arteta

David Seaman has admitted that Stan Kroenke is doing a good job on the business side of things at Arsenal and doubts if the American will leave the club any time soon.

Kroenke has come under increased pressure after agreeing to become one of the founding members of the suspended European Super League.

He has never been a popular figure among Arsenal’s fans and his involvement in the Super League has seen increased calls for him to sell up and leave the club.

Seaman was speaking about the recent troubles and admitted that he doesn’t think Kroenke will leave and says he has done well as a business owner.

He, however, says this would be a big summer for the American as fans would expect him to back Mikel Arteta in the transfer window.

“Arsenal as a business is really good but on the field the results aren’t as good as they should be,” Seaman said to TalkSPORT.

“It’s going to be an interesting summer for Arsenal because they need players and finances but we’ll see if we get any money to spend on players.

“If we don’t it’s going to be same old, same old. The league doesn’t lie, we’re mid-table.

“We’ve always been known for being a club that charges the most and at the moment are the fans really getting value for money? For me, they’re not.”

“It’s hard to say. Before this Super League episode he’s not really done a great deal wrong,” Seaman added.

“Arsenal as a business is run really well. There’s definitely question marks there now but if he goes then what happens? Do they go down the line with Alisher Usmanov or do they get a new owner in? It’s a big statement to say get him out.

“We’ll have to see what happens in the summer. Will Arteta get finances? If he doesn’t then there’s going to be serious questions asked.”

Arsenal has backed Arteta in the last two transfer window, but he inherited a poorly assembled squad and might need further help to get them in a better shape to challenge for the top four and trophies.