Arsenal as much a threat as Liverpool reckons Rodri

Manchester City midfielder Rodri insists Arsenal is not to be taken for granted in the race for the Premier League title this season.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at City since he moved to the club, and they remain one of the favourites to win this title.

The midfielder knows Liverpool is their main competitor, just like most people think.

However, he is not ignoring the threat from Arsenal and Tottenham.

The Gunners have bolstered their squad with some very fine players. Spurs have also done the same.

Mikel Arteta’s side has signed two proven Premier League winners from City in this window, and that makes them even stronger.

Rodri insists they are to be considered. He said, as quoted by Liverpool Echo: “Not just Liverpool, but Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, [Manchester] United.

We just have to focus on ourselves as always, focus on each game and we will see if we can make it three Premier League titles in a row. They’re a top team and have great players in every position, like us.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

After nearly breaking into the top four next season, every club will take us seriously now.

The likes of City know it is only a matter of time before we compete for the league title again.

Liverpool went through a similarly tough rebuilding process before becoming one of the best clubs in the world now.

We will get to that level if we keep adding top players to our group every season.