Arsenal ask about signing Portuguese World Cup star

Arsenal has asked about signing Joao Felix as they bid to bolster their squad in the second half of the season.

The Gunners have been one of the in-form clubs in Europe this term and want to win the league title as they have topped the standings so far.

They suffered a huge blow when Gabriel Jesus was injured in the World Cup and he now faces up to three months out of action.

The Brazilian is a key player for them and he will be missed, even though Eddie Nketiah is expected to step up and become the main attacker for now.

Arsenal could be busy and the Daily Mail reveals they have asked Atletico Madrid about the possibility of taking Felix on loan for the next six months.

It is a deal that could be done, considering the Spaniards have placed him on the market after he fell out with their manager.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Felix is among the exciting young attackers in Europe and will not be a bad player to add to our squad.

However, we must be willing to spend some good money to cover a loan fee and his wages to make a move happen. Speed will be very important.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta on West Ham win, Nketiah’s success and Wenger’s comeback and Arsenal’s winning run.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids