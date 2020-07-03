Arsenal ask about signing top target in Nicolas Pepe payment method

One of Arsenal’s top transfer targets this summer is Thomas Partey and there have been a lot of mixed stories about if the Gunners would be able to pull off his transfer or not.

The Ghanaian has a release clause like almost every player in La Liga, and the easiest way to sign him would be to pay his release clause.

However, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Arsenal is unlikely to splash the £45m that would be needed to release him from his Atleti deal.

90mins is claiming that the Gunners have enquired about paying the midfielder’s release clause in instalments.

This is the system that the Gunners used in getting Nicolas Pepe from Lille for a record fee last summer.

The report further claims that although the Spaniards would prefer for Arsenal to pay his release clause in one go, they might accept a staggered payment because they expect him to fall down the pecking order behind Marcos Llorente next season.

Partey is one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the world, and the Ghanaian is being linked with a move to some of the world’s top sides this summer.

Landing him would bring an upgrade to Arsenal’s midfield and he might become the final piece that makes Mikel Arteta’s team a top-four side once again.