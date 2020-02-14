Arsenal ask their former star to give them reports on two of his current teammates 

Arsenal has enlisted the help of a former star Santi Cazorla as they look to bring in two players from Villarreal.

The Gunners have plans to add some exciting players to their team before next season, and the list of their targets seems to be endless.

Two players who may be on the move to the Emirates though are Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze and Pau Torres.

The former is a winger and he has been one of the most sought-after youngsters in Europe for some time now. Liverpool reportedly had a bid for his signature rejected last month.

The latter is a centre back who was recently called up to the Spanish senior national team because of his performances for the La Liga side.

According to Mirror Sports, Arsenal has enlisted the help of Santi Cazorla as they consider if both players can cut it in the Premier League.

Cazorla reveals that he has been getting calls from “friends” at the Emirates with demand for information about both players.

When asked if he gets calls from England about both players, Cazorla said: “Yes, friends from Arsenal especially.

“They ask me about them and think they can make the jump to the Premiership tomorrow.

“It’s good that great teams are interested in young players from Villarreal, but for the moment I tell them to leave them alone here.

“They still have to take steps forward. They both have a great personality, and their feet are on the ground.

“In Pau’s (Torres) case he hears constant talk of City or Barcelona, but he is aware that he has to keep growing as a player and that in the future we will see where he can go.”