Arsenal asked for information about former target at the World Cup

Arsenal was desperate to add Dusan Vlahovic to their squad when he played for Fiorentina, but he joined Juventus 12 months ago.

Mikel Arteta eventually settled for Gabriel Jesus at the end of last season, but Arsenal never gave up on Vlahovic and continues to monitor him in Turin.

The striker is not scoring as much as he did at his previous club because Juventus does not play a fluid style of football that suits him.

This has encouraged Arsenal to remain hopeful he might become available to sign soon, a dream that will be superb if it were to come true.

A report via Sport Witness reveals their interest in him is so strong that they have been watching him at the current World Cup.

It claims they even spoke to his representatives to once again discuss the possibility of adding him to their squad at the Emirates now or in the future.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic remains one of the best strikers in the world, which is why we continue to trail him and it is a good thing.

We have no idea if he will become available for transfer, but if we persist, when that chance comes we will be among the favourites to add him to our squad.