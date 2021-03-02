Arsenal asking price emerges as Monaco eye transfer

Monaco are the latest team to be linked with a move to sign Alexandre Lacazette, with Arsenal supposedly wanting €35M for his signature.

The Frenchman has lost his regular starting role in the team of late, with a front-four of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka preferred.

Lacazette did start the weekend’s Premier League clash with Leicester however, with many first-team regulars getting some much-deserved rest after their heroics in the Europa League last Thursday.

The 29 year-old did cap his performance off with a goal from the penalty spot as his side went on to win 3-1, but Aubameyang looks likely to return to the starting line-up in time for the weekend.

Arsenal are expected to try and move the striker on in the coming window, when just 12 months will remain on his current contract, with a number of Arsenal rumours circling around his potential replacement at present.

TodoFichajes claim that we have already earmarked a return of 35 Million Euros for the coming window, whilst adding that Monaco are the latest team to show an interest in his signing.

Lacazette’s time in North London can be read in a number of ways, but I feel like he proved to be too inconsistent to be our main striker, although an in-form version of him can be a blessing to the team.

Would another contract for Lacazette be thought of as negative for the club? Who would you like to see replace him this summer?

Patrick