Arsenal asks Scottish club to set a more realistic fee for their target

Arsenal has told Hibernian to lower their asking price for Josh Doig before they can make a serious move for him.

The 19-year-old is attracting the attention of the Gunners but he is unlikely to move to London if his current club continues to demand £5million.

Standard Sports reports that Arsenal has told them that their demand is unrealistic and they should reduce it by around half before they can start serious talks.

Arsenal has signed Nuno Tavares as their latest cover for Kieran Tierney, but it seems Mikel Arteta still wants to add the teenage Scotsman to his squad.

Doig has been impressing several English club scouts and the report says West Ham is battling with the Gunners to sign him.

However, David Moyes’ side has also told Hibernian to set a more realistic asking price for his signature.

Watford had taken a serious step towards signing him, but the report says they have relaxed their efforts for some time now after signing Danny Rose.

Arsenal will bank on Tavares to cover for Tierney this season and Doig might be sent out on loan if he did join the Gunners.