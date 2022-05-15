Arsenal asks Spanish club to pay 30m euros for Unai Emery’s signing

Arsenal is prepared to cut their losses on Nicolas Pepe this summer and the Ivorian already has a suitor.

The winger has been a flop since he moved to the Emirates in 2019 and Arsenal has given him more than enough chances to prove his worth.

However, the former Lille man keeps underperforming, and he is no longer close to being a starter at the club.

Mikel Arteta will strengthen his squad in the summer, and he probably needs to offload the deadwood in the current group to create space for the new players.

The Spaniard has now given them the go-ahead to sell Pepe and Sevilla is interested in a move for him, according to Todofichajes.

The report claims the Spanish side believes he can return to form in their team.

Arsenal has asked them to pay around 30m euros for his signature, which is less than half of what they paid to sign him.

Sevilla believes that is a fair price and they will look to add him to their squad when the transfer window reopens.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Now is the best time for us to cash in on Pepe, and Sevilla is offering us arguably the best deal we can get if they pay that much for him.

Pepe’s departure will create space for us to add even more quality attackers to our team before next season.