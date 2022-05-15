Arsenal asks Spanish club to pay 30m euros for Unai Emery’s signing

Arsenal is prepared to cut their losses on Nicolas Pepe this summer and the Ivorian already has a suitor.
The winger has been a flop since he moved to the Emirates in 2019 and Arsenal has given him more than enough chances to prove his worth.
However, the former Lille man keeps underperforming, and he is no longer close to being a starter at the club.
Mikel Arteta will strengthen his squad in the summer, and he probably needs to offload the deadwood in the current group to create space for the new players.
The Spaniard has now given them the go-ahead to sell Pepe and Sevilla is interested in a move for him, according to Todofichajes.
The report claims the Spanish side believes he can return to form in their team.
Arsenal has asked them to pay around 30m euros for his signature, which is less than half of what they paid to sign him.
Sevilla believes that is a fair price and they will look to add him to their squad when the transfer window reopens.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Now is the best time for us to cash in on Pepe, and Sevilla is offering us arguably the best deal we can get if they pay that much for him.
Pepe’s departure will create space for us to add even more quality attackers to our team before next season.
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
How many times do we have to repeat it?Pépé is/was not Emery’s buy but the club’s, Emery wanted Zaha.
But it doesn’t fit the narrative that some are selling. Arteta was stuck with Emery’s players.
But the fail to acknowledge that Emery was only a “coach” and did not have final say in players brought in.
Didn’t get the winger or DM he wanted, but hey let’s just stick to the narrative about Emery.
The article is so poor, it is hardly worth replying too. First of all he isnt underperforming, he isnt playing, second we aren’t cashing in, we are cashing out and he has only turned into a floo under Arteta, which isnt mentioned either.
Flop.
You sound like he was any better under emery.
He was and his goalscoring record when he came was one of the best non striker in the prem. He even scored over 20 goals his first season under Arteta. How many in this team have done that this year?
The headline of some of this article at times speak volume.
It used to be pepe the flop, now it’s pepe the emery signing. When it was clear that emery never wanted him in the first place and it one of the reason the player himself could be struggling..
Come to think of it emery, didn’t even have enough chance to have worked with him.
The reason he has to go is that he still can’t speak English. I don’t imagine that his Spanish is much better if Arteta is not happy…
Pepe is a great player when playing. He should be given more time on the pitch.