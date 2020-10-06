Arsenal assured of another season as the only Invincibles

And we can breathe- as we have at least another season as INVINCIBLES! by Shenel

Last season us Arsenal fans will remember the nervy ending to the season, where Liverpool came so near and yet so far to taking the “Invincibles” crown from us. But thankfully they fell to their first defeat of the season, a loss to Watford and this meant that they could only muster up a 44-game unbeaten run. Whereas we all know our record is 49…

Given how last season went I thought that Liverpool would be even more determined to go all the way this season and get the invincibles title, but after yesterday that thought quickly went out the window as they fell to a shocking 7-2 defeat to the hands of a very strong Aston Villa side.

So, we are four games in and all of the top teams have lost one game already in what is turning out to be, I hope, a very exciting and open season. Now, I don’t think that the current unbeaten teams Everton and Aston Villa, will go unbeaten, that would just not be possible, so as of now they are the only teams to beat, and like it did with Liverpool, their time will also come, sooner rather than later I hope..

At least there is one good thing to come out of this season, all teams seem pretty much on par with one another, all teams are suffering defensively, in what may well be one of the worst defensive leagues in a long time. Of course, in one weekend there were 41 goals conceded and 16 of those come in games that featured Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool the latter two ending up on the losing side of those goals. It is still a shock to me even 24 hours later.

But results like this where we are on the positive side, and other top teams are on the losing side, fill me with great joy and no matter what happens I think we can all enjoy this very unique season. Gooners?

Shenel Osman