Arsenal assured of another season as the only Invincibles

And we can breathe- as we have at least another season as INVINCIBLES! by Shenel
Last season us Arsenal fans will remember the nervy ending to the season, where Liverpool came so near and yet so far to taking the “Invincibles” crown from us. But thankfully they fell to their first defeat of the season, a loss to Watford and this meant that they could only muster up a 44-game unbeaten run. Whereas we all know our record is 49…
Given how last season went I thought that Liverpool would be even more determined to go all the way this season and get the invincibles title, but after yesterday that thought quickly went out the window as they fell to a shocking 7-2 defeat to the hands of a very strong Aston Villa side.
So, we are four games in and all of the top teams have lost one game already in what is turning out to be, I hope, a very exciting and open season. Now, I don’t think that the current unbeaten teams Everton and Aston Villa, will go unbeaten, that would just not be possible, so as of now they are the only teams to beat, and like it did with Liverpool, their time will also come, sooner rather than later I hope..
At least there is one good thing to come out of this season, all teams seem pretty much on par with one another, all teams are suffering defensively, in what may well be one of the worst defensive leagues in a long time. Of course, in one weekend there were 41 goals conceded and 16 of those come in games that featured Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool the latter two ending up on the losing side of those goals. It is still a shock to me even 24 hours later.
But results like this where we are on the positive side, and other top teams are on the losing side, fill me with great joy and no matter what happens I think we can all enjoy this very unique season. Gooners?
Shenel Osman
23 CommentsAdd a Comment
Hell yeah! 👊
Liverpool fans – Shhhhh!!!! 🤫😂
Everton and Villa are still unbeaten
That’s because they haven’t played us
😂👍👍👍
Villa are so much better this season but I think they will lose there next match, the Liverpool win May get to there head and they will relax a little bit and for everton there next match is against Liverpool (not sure I’m right though) i will predict a win for Liverpool.
This is to the admin, I’m not teaching you how to do your job and believe me when I say you are doing a very good job with this site, but their is something which I think you should adjust a little bit, I think you should give a space of maybe 1 hour or 2 hours before you post another article so that fans can comment and debate more on a previous article. For example this morning alone you have posted 4 different articles,7:27, 8:22, 9:01 and 9:45, it’s just a suggestion though I think if you do that it will give fans more time to comment and express there opinions better.
I’ve complained about this severally before but felt like I was talking to myself, so I had to stop.
Too many articles posted nearly hourly, leaving no time for engagements on previous articles
Eddie it’s getting boring now, I wanted to reply @AUBA_14 when he asked if MA will change formation and boom theirs another Article 🙄
Ecstatic about Partey.. however I’m little baffled:
If his wages were £65k a week at Atletico, why did we immediately give him £250k ?! He wanted to join us, so I’m just wondering he could’ve done with 120-150k easily..?
I mean Salah joined Pool with a 120k salary, and now he’s on 200k a week..
I’m not complaining because we got our man… but this is another example of the difference in our parting with money for sales and wages!!!
Arsenal don’t know how to do business. If Partey cannot the league for ATM is it Arsenal he will win it for. Fine he is a very good player but we need more than that. Liverpool has Fabinho, Wijnaldum and Keita. Now Thiago. Henderson is still there. These are players with class. We got just Partey and we are over the moon. We need an attacking mildfielder like Benrahma or Szbolozai, even Buendia or Cantwell. Wake up Arsenal. The best we will finish this season is 3rd or 4th.
Rome wasn’t built in a day….
Thank you
Emmaobi maybe you should go support the Liverpool then, if you can’t see what Arsenal is trying to do then I’m sorry but you shouldn’t be an arsenal fan sir.
McLovin, I’m not sure of the 250k salary but Salah was 24years old when he joined Liverpool which gives him enough time to negotiate a better salary, Partey is 27 now and this is probably his last big payday since he’s not a striker who can keep scoring goals to get an improved contract. My opinion though.
Don’t believe everything you read brother
Just like I never believe Ozil is paid 350k per week
Found it a little odd too when I read about the 250k on ESPN. Since when were we so generous on wages?
You are right LennoHappy. There are too many articles and that gives little time for discussion on the previous article. There should be atleast 2 hour gap between articles, unless there is something urgent to be reported. Hope Admin takes note but anyway believe me, he is doing a wonderful job on this website. We all really enjoy debating and discussing. Up the Gunners!
gunnerforlife He’s doing a good job I just wish he can gives us little time to debate.
What I aim to do is have the top 5 opinion pces (the ones that get most comments) left at the top of the page all day for discussion. Not ALL popsts fall into that category.
Also we have the “Most commented” list on the right to see what is being discussed the most…
Admin Pat you are doing a great job.
Arsenal aren’t the only team to go a season unbeaten in the league.
Preston North End did it too, in 1888/1889.