Arsenal assured that key man loves the club as a new contract is considered

As fresh reports emerge suggesting that Martin Odegaard might be the next top player to sign a new contract with Arsenal, Fabrizio Romano has provided assurance to the club’s supporters by stating that the Norwegian has a desire to stay.

Odegaard is among the select few teenage prodigies who have realised their immense potential through their time at Arsenal. He was languishing at Real Madrid before Mikel Arteta expressed interest in him and brought him to London.

Since his arrival in England, Odegaard has evolved into an exceptional professional, and Arsenal is keen to prolong his association with the club.

Romano said in his exclusive column on Caught Offside:

“Odegaard is in love with Arsenal, and Arsenal are in love with Odegaard, so the feeling is mutual that they will continue together for a long time,” Romano said.

“Odegaard is club captain, and an important player on and off the pitch. Arsenal are now planning to continue contract negotiations with Odegaard in the next weeks and months, in order to get a new deal done, following the fine work they did to tie down other star players such as Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Aaron Ramsdale and Reiss Nelson in recent months.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard is one of the finest signings we have made recently, and the midfielder knows we have helped him get his career back on track.

At the Emirates, he became the club’s captain and has been trusted to help us end our wait for a new league title.

He can hardly ask for more and we expect him to remain at the club beyond this term.

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arteta’s evolving tactics and discusses whether Kai Havertz could be considered a flop after his four games…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…