Arsenal assured that midfield target will be influential at the Emirates

Former Leeds United man Noel Whelan has assured Arsenal that N’Golo Kante will certainly make an impact for them at the Emirates if he joins them.

The Gunners are reportedly interested in a surprising switch for him after he entered the last year of his current deal.

The Frenchman is one of the most decorated midfielders in world football, and he has been delivering top performances in the Premier League since he first moved to the competition with Leicester City and Chelsea.

Signing him could turn Arsenal into potential trophy winners, and Whelan believes it would be a good deal for Mikel Arteta’s side.

He tells Football Insider:

“Any deal can be struck if the money is right and Chelsea are willing to listen to the offer.

“If he’s not firmly in the plans of Tuchel then he is surplus to requirements with 12 months left, just as you’ve got Raheem Sterling leaving Man City.

“There has to be a certain turnaround and Chelsea won’t want to lose out on any potential fee they can get in.

“If Arsenal can get him in then he could be very influential for them.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kante has been one of the best players in the world, and he is such a difference-maker in midfield for club and country.

Although he is not so young, he has the quality that has been lacking in our midfield for some time now.

Chelsea will only allow him to leave for the right fee, so we must be prepared to pay some good money for his signature.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

JUST ARSENAL SHOW – Our Optimistic Gooner Matt Smith discusses Arsenal’s transfer window

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids