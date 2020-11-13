Arsenal at an advanced stage with their 2021 summer transfer plans

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed that Arsenal has already set about their transfer plans for next summer after they had a largely successful window the last time out.

The Gunners backed Mikel Arteta heavily in the last transfer window after the Spaniard impressed them by winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield.

The club signed the likes of Thomas Partey, Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes to help Arteta’s team build on their momentum from the last campaign.

While they focus on ending this season back inside the top four for the first time since 2017, the Gunners have already started planning for their attack on the next summer transfer window, according to Ornstein.

He claims that he doesn’t expect the Gunners to try and sign an attacking midfielder in the January transfer window, but he expects them to maintain their interest in Houssem Aouar.

Alongside the Frenchman, he claims that they are targeting a right-sided centre back.

He said: “I’m not sure about an attacking midfielder coming into Arsenal in January.

“What I am hearing is that Arsenal are already well ahead in their planning for the window of summer 2021 & talks are taking place about potential recruits.

“The sense I get is that they would be looking, understandably, to bring in a creative attacking midfielder in that sort of No 10 role but perhaps who could operate towards the right as well because they’re fairly well stocked on the left.

“They pursued the signing in the summer of Houssem Aouar of Lyon, so I don’t imagine that interest would necessarily go away.

“The other position I’ve heard a little bit about is the right-sided central defender.

“If David Luiz & others were to go, then there could be a bit of a shortage there.”