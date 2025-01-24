Arsenal at risk of losing another youngster to Manchester United

In the summer transfer window, Manchester United managed to secure the signing of Chido Obi-Martin from Arsenal, a move that disappointed the Gunners despite their strong efforts to retain the player. Obi-Martin, regarded as one of the brightest teenage talents on the continent, had been a key talking point due to his potential. Arsenal had worked hard to keep the striker at the club, attempting to convince him to commit to a new contract. However, their attempts were unsuccessful, and Obi-Martin ultimately opted to join Manchester United instead.
Now, just six months later, United appear to be on the verge of raiding Arsenal again, this time targeting another highly regarded young talent in the Gunners’ academy. Ayden Heaven, considered one of the most promising players currently coming through Arsenal’s youth ranks, is reportedly on United’s radar. Despite his talent, Heaven faces significant challenges in breaking into Arsenal’s first team. The Gunners have prioritised investing in experienced defenders for their senior squad, meaning that the pathway for a young player like Heaven is less clear. This lack of immediate opportunity might be contributing to United’s belief that they could convince the player to make the switch.
According to a report in the Daily Mail, United have already initiated an effort to persuade Heaven to leave North London and join their setup. Meanwhile, Arsenal are aware of the growing interest in the defender and have tabled a new contract offer to ensure he remains with the club. Arsenal’s decision to act swiftly reflects their determination to avoid a repeat of the Obi-Martin situation, which was a significant blow to the club.
Losing another young prospect to Manchester United in such a short time frame would be a source of embarrassment for Arsenal. The club must ensure that Heaven feels valued and sees a clear path to progression within the squad. Given his potential, securing his future should be a top priority for the Gunners as they seek to fend off interest from their rivals.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
you definitely want to keep these kids but at this age it is still a complete crap shoot – you don’t know what you get: it could be Saka; or it could be almost all of the kids in that situation…
Nothing new here for any club. No source of embarrassment imo.
The embarrassment will be if we offer him £45 grand a week and he turns out to be another flop.
If he thinks moving to manure at this present time is a good idea, then so be it.
Perhaps, however, he might think longer term, especially if Saliba’s head gets turned by RM.
Maybe he just doesn’t want to play against Hojlund again, lol. Seriously, I felt really bad for the kid when he was beaten so badly for that goal Hojlund scored last preseason. Those things happen but he must have felt terrible.
Your points are well taken especially regarding Saliba. I was curious as to whether looking to the longer term was why MA tested Timber at right CB against AV (anticipating White returning to RB also) even if it meant playing Partey at RB (uugh!).
In all honesty, has Arteta never heard of squad-rotation? Why can’t he promise young Arsenal talent game time and avoid the fatigue levels that hinder the team’s progress in cup competitions year in, year out.
I don’t really think he tried hard to keep Obi. All he seems interested in is to groom Spanish players at Arsenal so he can hopefully point to half the Spain squad as his players. The guy is a freak.