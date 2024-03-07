Arsenal attacker admits he probably needs to be more greedy on the pitch

Gabriel Martinelli, one of Arsenal’s standout players, is known for his unselfish style on the field, often prioritising setting up his teammates in better positions for assists rather than focusing solely on scoring during matches.

Despite his excellent form for the Gunners this season, Martinelli hasn’t found the net as frequently as he did in the previous campaign. However, this can be attributed to his selfless approach as an attacker, always seeking to provide opportunities for his teammates when he believes they are in better positions to score.

In response to suggestions that he should display more greediness on the pitch, Martinelli addressed the topic.

Martinelli told TNT Brasil:

“I think that sometimes I can be a bit more greedy, but that’s up to each individual. And sometimes on the pitch, it’s very fast, if you think about two things, you get confused and end up doing neither. So I think that maybe I can be a bit more greedy for myself, sometimes scoring more goals. But I think for now I’m doing what I think is right on the pitch and for now it’s working.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Attackers are naturally greedy as they usually want to score as many goals as they can, but sometimes a teammate might be in a better position to score and would need a good pass, so Martinelli is doing the right thing.

However, we will need him to score more goals, so sometimes he has to go for it instead of passing.

