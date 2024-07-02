Arsenal attacker closes in on a permanent switch to his loan club

Sturm Graz is serious about signing Mika Biereth permanently from Arsenal this summer, and they are closing in on a move for him.

The striker played for them in the second half of last season and was in fantastic form.

The Austrians fell in love with him and are now looking to make him theirs permanently.

The 21-year-old does not feature in Mikel Arteta’s plans, so the Gunners would be happy to allow him to leave for a good offer.

He needs to play regularly, which will happen if he secures the move to Graz, where he is already well-liked by the fans.

Football Insider claims a move to the Austrian club is now imminent as they continue pushing to find an agreement with Arsenal, and Biereth does not have a problem joining them again.

In the next few days, all parties expect to accelerate talks over the deal to ensure he completes the transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mika Biereth did well on loan at Graz, and the smart thing to do is return there and continue his development.

Because he is not part of our plans, we would be more than happy to allow him to leave.

