Arsenal attacking target sends out a clear message

Arsenal has been interested in a move for Darwin Nunez over the last few months as they plan to add new attackers to their squad.

Mikel Arteta allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave the club in the January transfer window and he could also lose Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette in the summer when they will be free agents.

This means Arsenal certainly needs new strikers and they hardly come better than Nunez.

The Uruguayan is having a great season at Benfica where he has scored 34 goals from 41 competitive games in this campaign alone.

That number makes him undeniably one of the best goal-scorers Arsenal can add to their squad.

But they are not the only club looking to add him to their squad. The Sun claims Manchester United is also keen to add the frontman to their team.

However, RMC Sport claims he has rejected the Red Devils’ approach because they will not play in the Champions League next season.

This is a clear message to Arsenal that they have to secure a top-four finish on the final day of the season if they want to add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If we don’t make the top four, we can expect to lose some of our current targets because the best players compete in the UCL.

At the moment, we need to prepare for the worse because our destiny is not in our hands.

This means we should have alternative targets in case our main ones ask for UCL football and we cannot offer it to them.