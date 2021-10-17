Arsenal attempt to land former Spurs forward by offering Lacazette

Arsenal are claimed to have made an offer to Real Madrid which could see both Alexandre Lacazette and Gareth Bale swap clubs.

The Gunners are claimed to be interested in striking a deal to bring the Welsh forward back to the Premier League in January, despite his links to former club Tottenham.

The winger proved to be amongst the best players in the world during his time with Spurs, before leaving to join the Galacticos, where he has since gone onto lift numerous trophies, scoring some special goals in the process.

His time in the Spanish capital has since gone sour, with sections of the fans having turned on him, and with him being limited to just 12 league starts during the 2019-20 season. He was then allowed to return to north London on an initial loan deal last term to play for Spurs as he looked to build up his fitness and prepare for the European Championships, and he showed glimpses of his former glory for them.

He has since returned to Madrid to start just three of their La Liga matches thus far, and Arsenal are now hoping to give him the chance to return to the Premier League once more.

Defensa Central claims we have already made an offer to bring the Welshman to the Emirates in January, adding that we have also enquired about sending Lacazette in the opposite direction as a makeweight.

Would Bale have any reservations about joining Arsenal? Is he still good enough to play at the highest level?

Patrick