Arsenal attempts to sign coveted right-back faltered by player’s decision to stay

Barcelona’s Sergino Dest insists that he wants to stay put despite attempts to sign him by Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Juventus.

The American right-back enjoyed his debut season with the Catalan club, and with Emerson Royal having just joined returned to the club from Real Betis, there is strong competition for places at present.

It remains to be seen who will be given the nod to start for Barca once the season kicks off, or whether both will still be at the club even, but Dest has no intention to leave despite the current scenario.

Dest started 33 of their 68 matches in all competitions last term, whilst coming off the bench in 11 of the remaining fixtures, and was a bright spark in a difficult season for the club.

With Barcelona’s known financial difficulties at present, you cannot blame rivals for looking to take advantage of that by eyeing up their players, with Bayern Munich, Juve and Arsenal all enquiring about the America international according to Sport.es, but their attempts were not welcomed as Sergino looks ahead to the new season.

We are believed to be looking to offload Hector Bellerin this summer, which will surely mean a new right-back will be high on the agenda, but Dest looks unlikely to be coming in as his replacement.

Patrick