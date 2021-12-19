Arsenal avoid a potential banana skin against a depleted Leeds side

Arsenal blow Leeds away!
It was another tough away fixture, another test and yet Arsenal passed it with flying colours after losing at Everton!
There’s no denying we blew Leeds out of the water in that first half and thankfully that was enough for the job to be completed!
Although with just a few minutes on the clock it didn’t look like the game would be as comfortable for us as it was. But we rode the tide and turned it around and with three first half goals, there was only one way the result was going to go.
Well you can forgive some fans for thinking the worst given how games can turn from one half to the next. But they didn’t need to worry.
So it remained a clear win for us and it was two goals for Gabriel Martinelli, one for Bukayo Saka, and one for Emile Smith-Rowe, who came off the bench and scored just like he did against West Ham, who helped wrap up all three points.
There was one downside in the game, the inability for us to keep a clean sheet after a mere consolation goal for Leeds from the penalty spot, after Raphina pulled one back for them after Ben White fouled Leeds forward Joe Gelhardt.
But in the end it was a comfortable and solid performance from the whole team and this is just what we want to see. And as I have said before, if we concede we concede, as long as we come away with the win it doesn’t really matter, but a clean sheet is always a bonus!
People will argue that the Leeds team were depleted with injuries going into the game but as always, you can only play what is in front of you and we did just that, the boys did the job, they won and they got all three points on the road!
All we can do is take it game by game. One step at a time and then and only then will we begin to climb and climb.
Every win is another positive step closer and another step in the right direction and this is what we need, consistency, togetherness and marching on as one!
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
We were the best on that field. Now, how can, should MA tackle the discipline of our men. 2x yellow cards sbd a penalty when 3 goals up and completely in charge of the ball, game and field. Oops and a potential Red card. Lucky for us, var was soft. All those things were unnecessary as there was no panic stage. Time wasting, penalty for player going and about to do nothing with the ball, and foot stomping in the middle of the park. Poor passing at times. MA must work towards improving the side to take on City, liverfoo and Chelsea. We can’t be playing like that against them.
Its the age, some times the immaturity always finds a way to come out in them.
But I don’t know what to say about xhaka.
Very much so.
After two home wins fans were nervous about this away fixture but the Arsenal certainly silenced the critics with a third away win and third win on the trot. Yes Leeds were injury ravaged but an away win is an away win.
Another 3 pointer making it 9 points from nine.
10wins 2 draws 6 losses. = 32 points. 4th place. last year we were struggling badly.
7wins 3 draws 8 losses = 24 points. 12th place. So 8 points better and 8 places better.
This should silence the doubters.
The facts prove progress IS being made.
Like me all season Trust the process.