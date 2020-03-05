Arsenal avoid big guns in FA cup but face tricky visit to Sheffield

I bet there were a lot of unhappy Arsenal fans watching the Spuds get knocked out of the FA Cup by lowly Norwich last night, and I would have loved to see Jose Mourinho’s face at the end. So we won’t have the pleasure of knocking out our noisy neighbours, but we were lucky enough to avoid Chelsea, Man City and Man United in the Quarter Finals.

We will probably have to face one of them if we get past Sheffield United, but with us and our three biggest rivals all drawn to play away from home there is every chance of an upset or two…

Sheffield United vs Arsenal

Newcastle vs Man City

Norwich vs Derby or Manchester United

Leicester vs Chelsea

Chelsea will certainly not have it easy at Leicester, who have only lost three home games all season, which is less our opponents Sheffield United, but it must be noted that in their last 15 games in all competitions, Sheffield have only lost to Liverpool and Man City (twice) so it is certain to be a very tricky game indeed, especially as we have already lost at Bramall Lane this season.

I hope Arteta has improved our away form by then, as we have to go to both Man City and Brighton before facing the Blades…