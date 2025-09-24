Arsenal avoids banana skin in routine win against Port Vale

Arsenal recorded a 2-0 victory over Port Vale to advance in the Carabao Cup, delivering the result that many had anticipated. The Gunners were widely expected to dominate this tie, and they set the tone early when Eberechi Eze opened the scoring inside the first ten minutes.

For Port Vale, the evening presented little in the way of expectation but plenty of pride at stake. The League One side were determined not to be embarrassed in front of their supporters and responded by tightening their defensive structure. Arsenal, however, continued to search for a second goal with patient possession and attacking intent throughout the first half.

Arsenal’s First-Half Dominance

As one of Europe’s elite sides, Arsenal are well-versed in controlling matches, and they showcased that quality here by keeping the ball for extended spells. Whenever Port Vale threatened to break forward, the Gunners were quick to close down space and prevent any danger. Despite this dominance, Arsenal were unable to extend their lead before the interval, leaving the home team grateful to reach half-time with only a single goal conceded.

Port Vale offered little going forward and failed to register a shot on target as the second half began. In contrast, Arsenal’s composure ensured that they maintained full control of proceedings, limiting their hosts to hopeful runs without ever conceding real opportunities.

Trossard Seals the Result

With Arsenal still searching for the comfort of a second goal, substitutions proved decisive. Port Vale introduced fresh legs in an attempt to exploit any signs of fatigue in the visitors’ defence, but it was Arsenal who capitalised through their own change. Just five minutes after coming on, Leandro Trossard found the net, doubling the advantage and effectively putting the tie beyond doubt.

From there, Arsenal managed the game professionally, dictating tempo and leaving Port Vale with little hope of a comeback. Although the Gunners might have added to their tally, no further goals arrived, and the contest ended 2-0.

The result reflected Arsenal’s quality and composure, ensuring their safe passage to the next round of the Carabao Cup. For Port Vale, the effort to remain competitive offered some consolation, though the gulf in class was clear throughout.