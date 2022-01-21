Arsenal awaiting a response after tabling offer for coveted striker

Arsenal has been in pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic over the last few months.

The Gunners need new attackers, and they have made him their number one target.

However, he is not the only player on their wishlist with the likes of Ollie Watkins and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, also featuring on it.

But he has been in the better form among all of them and Arsenal would sign him over anyone else.

La Repubblica claims the Gunners have been in talks with Fiorentina over his transfer and they are prepared to offer a huge fee for his signature.

They have also offered him a five-year deal worth €10m per season and he is considering it.

The Gunners are now waiting for a reply from him in the next few days. If it doesn’t come, they will have no option but to move onto their other transfer targets.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic would be a solid signing and he is probably worth waiting for, but we cannot spend the entire summer struggling to add him to our squad.

Arsenal is a big club, and some players would jump at the chance to play for us.

If Vlahovic doesn’t think we are good enough for him, then we have no reason to keep pushing.