Arsenal awaiting Barcelona decision on World Cup winner before following up

Arsenal are awaiting Barcelona to make a decision on the future of Samuel Umtiti, with reports claiming the club could be willing to loan him out this season.

The World Cup winner could well be set for the chop, with club president Bertomeu keen to oversee a huge overhaul of their playing squad following their embarrassing Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich, who scored a whopping eight goals inside 90 minutes to send them home.

Barca have named a very limited list of players who are unavailable for a move this summer, and Umtiti was not amongst them, but they have supposedly not received any substantial offers for his signature as of yet, Mundo Deportivo reports.

This has supposedly alerted Arsenal, Leicester and West Ham to his possible availability on loan, with the lack of offers likely to be down to his injury record.

Barca are said to have grown frustrated with his inability to stay fit for long spells, which has played a big part in the club’s decision to offload him.

Arsenal have already been boosted by the return of William Saliba from his loan deal, while we are also strongly linked with a deal to sign Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes also.

The former is expected to make his senior debut today in the Community Shield against Liverpool, and will be tasked with improving our terrible defensive record from tbe previous campaign.

Do we think Barca could be open to a loan deal or will the financial implications of 2020 mean many teams will push for permanent deals?

Patrick