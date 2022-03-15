Arsenal award talented right-back a contract extension

All Arsenal fans have been calling for Mikel Arteta to bring in a new right-back as a backup to our excellent addition Takehero Tomiyasu, who has spent most of the time since Christmas on the teatment table.

Cedric Soares has surprised everyone with his consistency in his covering role, but the Portugese international is now 30 and will need replacing soon as well.

But it seems Arsenal have a new secret weapon in Brooke Norton-Cuffy, who is currently receiving acclaim whilst on loan at Lincoln, and scored his first goal for the club a couple of weeks ago. He is just 18 but very strong and advanced for his age, and now the Arsenal guru David Ornstein has confirmed that he has been offered a new contract for his birthday and, although he is being tracked by many clubs right now, fully expected to sign on the dotted line.

Ornstein Tweeted…..



So, this youngster could save Arsenal a fortune in the transfer market. If we keep Cedric as backup for one more season and loan out Norton-Cuffy to a Championship club to continue his development next season.

Then hopefully he will have proved himself enough to come and join Arsenal’s firt team as backup…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta discusses the Leicester win, Thomas Partey, Odegaard, and the race for Top Four