Arsenal away to Preston in the Carabao Cup fourth round draw

Arsenal breezed past Bolton earlier this evening in the third round of the Carabao Cup and have been rewarded with a fourth-round tie away at Preston.

It appears that Mikel Arteta is taking the Carabao Cup seriously this year. Although he made several changes against Bolton, he also fielded some of his top players, including Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka.

Below is the complete Fourth Round draw, and as you can see, there are a few exciting matchups.

Brentford vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Southampton vs. Stoke City

Tottenham vs. Manchester City

AFC Wimbledon/Newcastle United vs. Chelsea

Manchester United vs. Leicester City

Brighton vs. Liverpool

Preston North End vs. Arsenal

Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace

The Carabao Cup, or League Cup as it’s sometimes called, has historically not been one of Arsenal’s strongest competitions. They have won it just twice, with their last triumph coming back in 1993.

However, this season could be their third time lucky, though much will depend on factors like the draw, injuries, and fixture congestion, all of which can have a significant impact.

Let us know in the comments what you think about the draw!