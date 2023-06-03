Can Arsenal pull off a masterstroke with bid for England Women star Alessia Russo

Arsenal back at the table in bid for England and Man United Women star Alessia Russo by Michelle

At the end of June, Alessia Russo could leave Manchester United Women for nothing. The red-hot striker’s deal at the club expires at the end of June. There have been talks, and even in the next few days there will be talks to try to convince Russo to stay at United, but having rejected multiple contract extension offers, it is yet to be seen if she’ll change her mind.

If she opts to leave, clubs like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Lyon are keen on her, but as per the Evening Standard, the Lionesses forward is not yet ready to leave the WSL. If Russo leaves United, there’s a bright chance she moves to Arsenal.

The Gunners have not shied away from showing how determined they are to have her. In the winter transfer window, they showed that with two bids, of which the second bid of £500,000 was a record bid for a WSL player.

Manchester United said no to Arsenal’s advances and managed to hold on to their star for the rest of the season, but I bet if they lose her for free, they’ll be asking themselves why they didn’t cash in on her and get a cheaper but quality replacement.

Russo, if she eventually joins Arsenal on a free transfer, could be an Eidevall transfer masterstroke. It could just make Eidevall’s efforts to add depth to his squad easier; all transfer funds could be channelled to bolster the midfield and defence with quality stars.

