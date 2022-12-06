Arsenal back in Champions League action as they face Juventus Women at Emirates by Michelle

Arsenal will be hoping to secure their place in the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-finals when they face Juventus at the Emirates Stadium tomorrow evening. Our Gunners are two points clear at the top of Group C and a win over Juventus would mean that they cannot be caught by the Italian club.

Arsenal faced Juventus on 24th November, away in Turin, but only managed to secure a 1-1 draw. Our Gunners went into that Matchday 3 game with only 15 first-team players to draw upon, due to 6 key players being out with injury. But Eidevall had some great team news for us as we took on Everton at the weekend – Arsenal’s list of injured players had reduced by two, with the return from injury of Leah Williamson & Rafaelle Souza, who had both been out for 2 months with foot injuries. Both are key players for Arsenal and are captains of their national teams, England and Brazil.

We await further positive news on the imminent return of Lina Hurtig and captain Kim Little, as they are recovering well from their respective injuries. Teyah Goldie is still recovering and Beth Mead will not be available for the rest of the season, due to a significant ACL rupture.

Arsenal beat Everton 1-0 at Meadow Park at the weekend, but with 33 shots only managed to get one past the keeper, in the shape of a fantastic strike by Vivianne Miedema. Eidevall targeted Arsenal’s efficiency in front of goal saying It’s a chain and we work on all aspects in that chain, and that’s what we continue to do in training as well. So hopefully we will see a lot more clinical play and finishing from our gunners tomorrow.

The UEFA Women’s Champions League fixture between Arsenal and Juventus kicks-off at 8pm on Wednesday evening. Tickets can be purchased here.

My score prediction for this home game, at Emirates Stadium, is Arsenal 3 – 1 Juventus. What do you think of our Gunners chances?

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

