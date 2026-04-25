Arsenal back on top after 1-0 win over Newcastle United

Arsenal secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Newcastle United at the Emirates this evening, a result that supporters may not have thoroughly enjoyed, but one that still delivered three valuable points. In a title race, results often matter more than style, and this was one of those occasions.

The Gunners began with purpose and understood they could not be misled by Newcastle’s poor recent form. Arsenal quickly took control of possession and tempo, pressing forward with confidence before Eberechi Eze scored the opening goal. It was a deserved breakthrough, although it arrived early enough to leave plenty of work still to do.

Strong Start, Frustrating Finish to the First Half

Arsenal continued to dominate after taking the lead, but Newcastle responded by becoming far more organised defensively. The visitors largely focused on shape and discipline, attempting to close spaces and prevent another Arsenal goal. That approach gradually slowed the match and reduced the hosts’ attacking rhythm.

Despite controlling possession for long spells, Arsenal were unable to find the second goal their fans wanted. Newcastle defended resolutely and forced the home side into moments of frustration. By halftime, Arsenal remained ahead, yet there was a sense that the contest was still very much open.

Second Half Struggles but Crucial Victory

Mikel Arteta would have expected an improved display after the interval, but Arsenal started the second half poorly. Newcastle enjoyed more of the ball during the early stages, while the home side lacked fluency and urgency. However, the visitors failed to make proper use of their possession.

Arsenal then focused more on protecting their advantage than extending it, which created tension inside the stadium. That cautious approach encouraged Newcastle to push forward, but the Gunners relied on their defensive strength to see the game through. In the end, Arsenal collected an important win that moved them to the top of the Premier League table.

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