Arsenal back on top after 1-0 win over Newcastle United

Arsenal secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Newcastle United at the Emirates this evening, a result that supporters may not have thoroughly enjoyed, but one that still delivered three valuable points. In a title race, results often matter more than style, and this was one of those occasions.
The Gunners began with purpose and understood they could not be misled by Newcastle’s poor recent form. Arsenal quickly took control of possession and tempo, pressing forward with confidence before Eberechi Eze scored the opening goal. It was a deserved breakthrough, although it arrived early enough to leave plenty of work still to do.
Strong Start, Frustrating Finish to the First Half
Arsenal continued to dominate after taking the lead, but Newcastle responded by becoming far more organised defensively. The visitors largely focused on shape and discipline, attempting to close spaces and prevent another Arsenal goal. That approach gradually slowed the match and reduced the hosts’ attacking rhythm.
Despite controlling possession for long spells, Arsenal were unable to find the second goal their fans wanted. Newcastle defended resolutely and forced the home side into moments of frustration. By halftime, Arsenal remained ahead, yet there was a sense that the contest was still very much open.
Second Half Struggles but Crucial Victory
Mikel Arteta would have expected an improved display after the interval, but Arsenal started the second half poorly. Newcastle enjoyed more of the ball during the early stages, while the home side lacked fluency and urgency. However, the visitors failed to make proper use of their possession.
Arsenal then focused more on protecting their advantage than extending it, which created tension inside the stadium. That cautious approach encouraged Newcastle to push forward, but the Gunners relied on their defensive strength to see the game through. In the end, Arsenal collected an important win that moved them to the top of the Premier League table.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…
Painful..
The biggest reason we will not win the title is agent Mik doing his best for Man City. Thank god I was on a flight and skipped what friends who watched the game told me was another dross.
More shots and more xG for a terrible Newcastle at home, surprised?
A team allergic to good football that can’t score goals needing to boost it’s goal difference… We’ll be hoping again someone does us a favour, cause doing the job ourselves is something we just can’t do.
That’s 10 PL games we’ve now won in the month of April since Mikel has been in charge Konstantin.
I see you enjoy dead football. Good for you. I am at a point where I just want a manager that can play football which can score more than 1 goal a game against very poor opposition. I know it’s too much, but can’t remember the last game we won by 2 or more honestly
Not sure you understand that to win the title we need to outscore City who are winning 5/5 with a bigge margin.
not mate if they drop points
let’s go 6 points clear first then see how City do at Everton
we still got Burnely at home to worry about goals
today was never going to be high scoring with confidence low and anxiety in stadium
it was about getting the win
City were 2-0 down against Villa couple years back, still won 3-2 to deny Liverpool the title.
What gives you confidence they’ll drop points against Everton? They got beaten by west ham today (which is the only football I actually enjoyed as spurs might go down).
Arsenals players look shattered, mentally and physically. Worst of all, scared. That’s why I don’t believe. Fulham will be as much a battle if not more.
because today wasn’t the day where we were going to score loads
even if City don’t slip up I don’t think they got the games to win by massive margains
you know me , I’ll blame team when they deserve it but not today
after few weeks we had , it was always going to be a nearby win today
Exactly Dan, we are low in confidence right now what we needed are the three points and we play vs Fulham win that and city go to Everton under pressure
So your priority is good entertainment, not winning trophies! At least now you have made your stand clear. You will not get the manager that meets your fancy unless you own the club or become a member of the board.
This is for Konstantin.
Konstantin, I’m happy seeing us win, be it by 1 goal or by a hat full. Newcastle are a much better team than Burnley who City only beat them 1-0.
Not sure that you understand that it’s possible that we win the PL by winning more points than City, as the have 2 hard games against Bournemouth and Everton.
Arsenal’s record in the Premier League in April under Mikel Arteta: 26 matches, 11 wins, seven draws, eight losses.
As of April 12, 2026, Pep Guardiola has played record 39 matches, 31 wins, 5 draws, 3 defeats. in April since becoming Manchester City manager.
Pep has more number of years and matches, won more with less less losses.
Konstantin, if you have nothing better to say keep your peace and don’t try to bias other fans! Who has told you we will not win the trophy? Is it a vision or intuition? I don’t understand it. Did you want us to lose?
It’s just an opinion based on what I see and historical evidence, nothing more. If this football club wasn’t so important to me, why do you think I’d spend time discussing it in a forum.
That said I will not say what I don’t feel. The team looks scared and nobody can deny that. They’re not playing good football either. They haven’t done it since January. All trends point to City.
name one trend city are winning on since jan? they went out the cl 2 rounds earlier than we are currently, won the lc, went one further in the fa and picked up 1 less point in the league so far. Where is this trend?
we won 16/18 of the last games last title race with city gaining 1 more point than City but finishing 2nd last day of the season because we were 3rd before the winter break.
this year we were 2 clear of City at Christmas and currently have 1 more point than City in the league since then, if they beat Palace they will have 2 more than us but be level overall.
everyone always forgets that the last title race with city was liverpool v city until right at the end when liverpool collapsed and Arsenal were the only challenger left.
liverpool were top before the winter break
I will surely die or be hospitalise if we continue playing like this and it goes to the last match on goal difference. How can a team that seemed so strong and in control simultaneously forget to play football or dictate a match. All their nerves are wrecked.
🎵We are top of the league, said we are top of the league🎵
Just a tad concerned that we drop off in the second half of games.
The lads are obviously leggy- and no rest in sight.
Glad to have Saka back. We need him to literally carry the team on his shoulders now.
I hope Havertz injury isn’t too serious.
Glad for the win.
Leggy? They have had a week off?
Three times we’ve played like this and won but I can’t tell which was the worse, Man United away first game, wolves at home (two own goals) , and this. God forbid.
Bore-fest and a slog-fest.
Midfield: 1 out of 3. MO + MZ = 2 passengers.
Attack blunt. 0 out of 3. Thank god for 1 bit of brilliance from Eze.
Defence: WS was scared. BW did nothing. Gabriel and Hincapie were fine.
Raya: Fortunately was not tested.
Only positive is 3 points.
Will not be wasting my time watching the CL semis. Shall be watching the quality of BM v PSG.
I would say Raya would disagree with you that he wasn’t tested. He pulled of a great save in the 1st half from a swerving shot.
HD
True about the 1 shot. But it was not swerving that much. But good save with a strong left hand as he was drifting in the opposite direction.
I maintain he wasn’t tested. The goal was not peppered as Newcastle themselves were on a bad run. I expect a harder test against Fulham next weekend.
that’s really odd
The complaints is ridiculous its seems to me most of us take special joy in seeing arsenal lose..
I believe most of you are undercover mancity fans.. at this stage of the league all that matters is the three points.. do you think man city wil win all their remaining games bossing 4 goals per game….
I suppose many of u will prefer will play wingers free flowing football and lose than play badly to win..
Lol
It’s fans this mindset that turned a club who used to play football for fun into an anti football team that can’t win.
We should’ve blasted Newcastle by 4-5 as they are poor, but this team is scared to its core.
Konstantin
You have no idea how it worked for the past 20 odd years
You seem barley in to long trousers and you are spouting off about playing football for fun.
Fans like you and I.g.l are a disgrace to the badge
Everyone is entitled to there opinions but the pair of you are a joke
One who wants us to lose and gets off on it and the other who would prefers us also to lose and rather watch other teams rather then us in the semis
Onwards and upwards
AB08
That is my opinion whether you like it or not.
Does not make me any less of a supporter than you. I have supported the club since 1979.
I choose which matches to watch. I do not wear Arsenal or Arteta tinted glasses.
I am not going to call you a disgrace as a fellow supporter because you have a difference in opinion. Learn some maturity.
I agree Konstantin. We need goals that’s not a secret coz if we are level on points with City we might loose as we are scoring less goals. We struggled against a very poor Newcastle who have nothing to play for. Against a team like West Ham it can be very tricky. Since Odegaard and Havertz came back the goals have dried up. Lastly what does Madueke do better than Trossard?
Joe, it would seem that some on here would indeed would prefer us to play that kind of football that used to us concede 4,5 6 and 8.
We keep going one nil to the Arsenal, win the next game and we are 6 clear! . Not great football to watch, nerve wrecking at best! We rumble on an now it’s 4 to go💪. We are not at our best in form and confidence . Hopefully this kick starts our good run of wins in may
” …. results often matter more than style, and this was one of those occasions”
Rather ” as normally expected of Arsenal” rather than being “one of those occasions”
Sad.
don’t get the complaints peeps
I predicted 1-0
was always going to be tight
if you offered me another 1-0 next Saturday I take it
A good summary of the match in my opinion.
I’ve read through the comments during the game and, as usual, we’ve got the usual moaners complaining about the style of football, the negativity, players being singled out – the same moaners who are complaining we haven’t won the PL for years and that’s not good enough for a club like The Arsenal.
After the city130 defeat, it was all over, we’d bottled it again and they were going to walk away with the PL was the message from the moaners.
Now the match has finished, who cares how we played?
We are three points clear with another game chalked off and we’re top of the league once again.
Do the same against Fulham and we will be six points ahead of city130, have a better GD and they’ll start to try and claw it back with a visit to Everton – let’s see if they bottle it!!
Just to emphasise the negativity of the moaners within out JA fanbase :
Angus typed “we are top of the league, we are top of the league” and, within seconds we saw him being criticised and one of the comments was to say this was the reason other fans despise us – totally ignoring the fact that city130 fans were doing exactly the same thing after 10 minutes against Burnley!!
I despair, I really do (Sigh!!)
I actually agree Ken
I will also say ( I guess you were at the stadium ), Sky commentary …. shocking
Actually Dan, I couldn’t make it today – good to know we’re agreeing on something other than Arsene Wenger!!
Gary Neville was a complete twat on the commentary.
😂😂
The negativity may sometimes be bad, but it’s baseless as to be completely dismissed.
Our football is by all means not assuring no atter how much we wish to be positive about it. The Arsenal is our home, but pretending all is well however long we have not won the league leads to some justifiably thinking we are a little delusional about our capabilities sometimes.
**…… but it’s not that baseless as to be completely dismissed
Surely sometime soon we have to snap out of this slumber. I don’t think we will, its the Arteta way, that is stifling us. The shape and speed going forwards is so handicapping. I really can not see this being premier league winning football. Its like playing in shackles and handcuffs. It not good enough. Its a horrible watch. The worst style of football I have ever seen since the 60s. Its just not enjoyable.
Reggie
Agree with you about the bore-fest. As far as I am concerned since 1979 when I started supporting the club.
This is a lot inferior to watch compared with the George Graham football even though that was winning football with players John Jensen.
It was a lot more assured football under GG and more controlled. It wasn’t boring either, contrary to legend.
Compared to this it wasn’t boring: I agree.
But it was not that great. Believe it or not I preferred the football under Don Howe and Bruce Reoch (even though we won nothing).
GG best scoring season was 74 , arteta best is 91. GG did only let it 18 one year whereas Arteta has only ever managed to keep it to 29 so far.
GG did win 24, d 13, l1 for 83 points as his best title win.
We are on 22, 7, 5 73. Win the last 4 and its 85. Our 2nd 2 seasons ago was 89 points.
If half our fanbase didnt desperately want Arteta to fail it wouldn’t even be a narrative.
3-1 Bayern (Only Madrid have scored 3 in a game as well against Bayern all season, all comps.), 4-0 Atletico (only team to score 4 v atletico all season all comps, they played barca 6 times and madrid 3 times.) 4-1 villa (Us and chelsea only teams to score 4.)
The obsession to downplay everything Arsenal do under Arteta is insane.
We’ve outscored Wengers best CL run by a mile this year already. Only team in Europe that has a positive winrate v Arsenal since we were back in 3 years ago is PSG 2-1/3-3 agg
5-1 madrid, boring. 5-1 city boring, 4-1 spurs, 4-1 spurs, 3-1 liverpool all the last 2 seasons. Your heads have gone.
Angus
The era of GG was totally different but I remember when it was coming to an end a d we had Hartson who we bought from Luton up top and the football was pure rubbish
Moving on to the invisible. No one will ever take that record away from us but boy did we grind out some of the results at the end
Getting the the job done and not losing was all that counted
Some people forget that and some who pretend to know football don’t even know about it
We are making it damn hard for ourselves to get this over the line
But all that matter is points. 3 points to be factual. Not goals, not how we play. Win the next 4 in the league is all that counts a d all that matters
Onwards and upwards
its total nonsense though Arteta has the 1st and 2nd highest scoring seasons in our history. Its narrative vs reality. Media downplays Arsenal half the fanbase want Arteta to fail and run with it. Wenger Cl final run was 0-0, 1-0, 0-0, 2-0, 0-0 and 1-0
The kind of football that makes you want to scratch your eyes off your face, this one may have been the pick of the bunch out of the many drab matches this season. If it gets us a title so be it, but I don’t see performances like that working 4 more times. Especially against West Ham away who have everything to fight for
If you didn’t know the score, you would think that we lost the game by reading all these comments.
We Won. That’s the main thing
Yes it was a very close match but we won and I’m happy about it
Job Done!
Now let’s focus on our next match
What a beauty from Eze. I hope his substitution was just precautionary. Great to see Saka back
Sue, Eze said it was precautionary when he was interviewed pitchside after the game. 🤞he will be okay for the run in.
I thought the first half was miles better than the tiny snippets I saw of the second. I was in a pub with no audio so couldn’t tell if the fans were noisy. I just saw the cameraman zoom in on worried ashen Arsenal faces.
So in the first half it was attack based football with some moments of slick passing and with better finishing – or more to the point – willingness to let rip at goal – it all looked positive to me.
I can only really comment on the first half, but I saw nothing wrong with Odegaard driving the play forward There were definitely positives from that half
Havertz and Eze going off is a concern. No Calafiori or Timber and Saka only just returning. Arteta has faced considerable criticism for not rotating in the past but the truth is that rotation has been forced on him constantly due to injury after injury. I know it’s about a squad but there are obviously players who play second fiddle within it and are getting more minutes than you’d expect
I thought the gk was a bit fortunate not to be sent off but I bow to those who know more than me. At the other end, it struck me as a lucky rebound from Raya’s kick. A different trajectory and the ball could have been in the back of the net
Is it by force to watch Arsenal play…some people have been complaining since Jan. Yet they still rushed to watch us play… I don’t see any reason why you need to torture yourselves if you think our play is horrible… Leave the matches for the ones that are enjoying it…. It’s becoming so annoying the way these grownups complaining every time we play as if you lot don’t have a choice of not watching our matches
Sound reasoning