Mead and Russo back to their best in 5-0 demolition of Bristol City Women

AWFC vs Bristol City Women match report

Our Arsenal women were back in action last night and with a bang, winning the game 5-0 after a dominant victory from the women and another three points. Our women worked their butts off and put in a great performance and deserved to walk away 5-0 winners. Here’s a run down of everything that happened and all the goals.

Our women started off on the front foot and were creating chances from the get go and it didn’t take long for us to get on the score sheet when Foord won the ball back on the wing and drove forward towards the goal, taking a shot that hit the post but luckily rebounded into the path of Mead who thumped the ball into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

Arsenal continued to push forward and look dangerous and in the 32nd minute got on the score sheet again when Arsenal were working the ball around the box between each other, Pelova then passed the ball into the path of Mead who took a shot first time but was blocked by a Bristol City defender but bounced back to Mead, who made no mistake a second time a buried the ball into the bottom left corner of the net to make it 2-0.

Only minutes later we were at it again when Foord and Catley linked up on the wing, Foord passed the ball to her compatriot on the overlap and Catley tried to cross the ball into the middle of the box but took a huge deflection by Ella Powell and somehow floated it into the back of the net for an own goal to make it 3-0.

The second half started and we were again looking dominant and creating the most chances. In the 59th minute Russo got passed the ball from Little and took the ball around at least four Bristol City defenders and took a shot from just inside the box on her right foot, smashing the ball towards the goal and into the back of the net. The City keeper managed to get a glove to the ball but wasn’t able to keep it from going into the net to make it 4-0.

We continued to push forward and dominate the play and the possession and put the nail in the coffin in the 73rd minute when substitute McCabe took a touch inside the box, looked up and put a lovely ball through into the path of Russo, who smashed the ball first time into the back of the net, leaving the City keeper with no chance of saving the ball.

The game ended 5-0 after what was a solid and dominant performance from the Gooner Women and another three points as we look to finish this season off on a strong note. With only 4 games left to play, this game will hopefully help us confidently end the season off on a good note.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

