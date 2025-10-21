Arsenal backed to go on winning run after thrashing Atletico Madrid

Arsenal delivered an exceptional performance to secure a comprehensive 4–0 victory over Atletico Madrid this evening, and they have now been backed to go on an unstoppable winning run in the coming weeks.

Mikel Arteta’s side began the game on a run of six straight wins against Spanish teams and were confident about extending that record. Despite dominating possession and creating several chances, they could not find a breakthrough in the first half.

Arsenal’s Ruthless Second-Half Performance

After the interval, Arsenal found their rhythm and produced a scintillating attacking display. The floodgates opened as they scored four goals, with Viktor Gyokeres also ending his goal drought. The striker’s return to form will provide a significant boost to the team’s attacking options.

Defensively, the Gunners were once again impressive. They have been superb at the back all season, and this match further underlined their resilience, organisation and ability to maintain focus under pressure. By keeping another clean sheet, they extended their excellent defensive record and demonstrated why they are among the most disciplined teams in Europe.

Momentum Building Ahead of a Promising Run

This was one of Arsenal’s finest performances of the season, combining sharp attacking play with tactical control and composure. Their confidence appears to be growing, and many believe this result could mark the beginning of a sustained period of success.

Sky Sports ‘ Sam Blitz has now predicted that the Gunners could embark on a long winning run across all competitions. He said, “Four clean sheets in a row – who is capable of scoring against them? They now have ten goals from set pieces this season. They also now have a striker with a huge confidence boost.

Crystal Palace, Burnley, Slavia Prague and Sunderland next. Arsenal can go on a big run here.”

His remarks highlight the growing belief that Arsenal’s balance of defensive solidity and attacking flair could make them formidable opponents in the weeks ahead. With momentum firmly on their side, Arteta’s team looks well-positioned to continue their winning form and sustain their challenge at the top level.