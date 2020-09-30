Arsenal bad boy becomes the target of former Premier League manager

Andre Villas-Boas’ Olympique Marseille has been linked with a move for Arsenal midfielder, Matteo Guendouzi, reports Footmercato.

Guendouzi has been frozen out of the Arsenal team since June when he fell out with Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish manager has claimed that every member of his team has the chance to start afresh, however, Guendouzi is still yet to feature for the Gunners this season.

The report claims that he has asked the club to allow him to leave and Marseille has put their foot forward in a bid to land him.

The French side has earned a return to the Champions League and they are looking to bolster their team ahead of the start of the competition.

They are also preparing for an assault on them for the signature of Morgan Sanson before this transfer window closes.

The French side is open to taking him on loan for the season. Arsenal needs all the money they can get from transfers now and it remains unclear if they will be willing to allow him to leave temporarily.

The Gunners have brought back Dani Ceballos on loan, but they are still targeting one of Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey before this transfer window closes.