Arsenal banish complaining star from first team training

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been banished from the Arsenal first-team after he broke his silence to criticise the club on Social Media about his desire to leave.

The Gunners had fielded interest from Everton, who wanted to take him on loan with a buy option.

The Daily Mail says in a hastily organised meeting, he was told that he would be needed during the season and cannot leave.

He wasn’t happy with the verdict and took to his Instagram account to post ‘All I wanna do is go where I’m wanted and where I’m gonna play @arsenal.’

This message has angered the Arsenal hierarchy and he was told that he is not wanted around their first team training for now.

The Gunners remain busy in this transfer window and are expected to sell a few more players before the window closes today.

Maitland-Niles played on loan at West Brom in the second half of last season, predominantly as a midfielder, but he has since told Mikel Arteta that he wants to play as a full-back now.

He is yet to start a match for the Gunners and didn’t start when Arteta made several changes to his team to face West Brom in the Carabao Cup.

It remains unclear how long he would be forced to train away from the first team, but this might be a long and painful season for him if he doesn’t get a move away today.