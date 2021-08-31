Arsenal banish complaining star from first team training

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been banished from the Arsenal first-team after he broke his silence to criticise the club on Social Media about his desire to leave.
The Gunners had fielded interest from Everton, who wanted to take him on loan with a buy option.
The Daily Mail says in a hastily organised meeting, he was told that he would be needed during the season and cannot leave.
He wasn’t happy with the verdict and took to his Instagram account to post ‘All I wanna do is go where I’m wanted and where I’m gonna play @arsenal.’
This message has angered the Arsenal hierarchy and he was told that he is not wanted around their first team training for now.
The Gunners remain busy in this transfer window and are expected to sell a few more players before the window closes today.
Maitland-Niles played on loan at West Brom in the second half of last season, predominantly as a midfielder, but he has since told Mikel Arteta that he wants to play as a full-back now.
He is yet to start a match for the Gunners and didn’t start when Arteta made several changes to his team to face West Brom in the Carabao Cup.
It remains unclear how long he would be forced to train away from the first team, but this might be a long and painful season for him if he doesn’t get a move away today.
MA ousting another player that wants to play…shocked! AMN was not sharp to do what he did but I’m betting it was as an absolute last resort because management weren’t taking him seriously.
So he’s needed…but also banished from training???? MA’s logic in action again.
Talk about cutting off your nose to spite your face!!!
Our club stumbles from one farcical situation to another in record time – how many more players are going to show their frustration at this debacle?
Is his Mum back on the scene?
Whoever is advising Ainsley needs sacking, he was happy to sign his contract and play at full back/wing back which was good enough to get him in the England squad. Then he has this delusional idea that he is suddenly a centre midfield, even though at least 5 managers (McCarthy, Southgate, Wenger, Emery, arteta) to my knowledge think otherwise.
So after failing to show that and helping to take west brom down he returns to arsenal and states again he only wants to play in midfield.
Everton make an offer that is not acceptable to the club, but watch this space, with a right back on the verge of signing, the club could yet let him go especially if we can now sign a midfielder, may be aouar on loan? Or perhaps a p/ex deal bissouma for Nketiah? Everton also looking for a striker.
AMN never objected to playing full back. That is a myth constantly repeated.
@Atid If he doesn’t enjoy itvas much that’s completely his choice.
Imagine you tell your boss you prefer a different role more and he calls you delusional for it…that’s what you’ve just done.
We can bet that he will not play for arsenal again as long as arteta remain manager
I am still waiting for our August EPL goal of the month candidates so i can to vote
Aubameyang against West Brom will win it….
EPL?
Mikel Arteta has had three windows to build a competitive squad but none of his signings since he took over have convinced with their performance.
To complicate things, he lacks the tactical intelligence to manage the players he met at the club.
He also has demonstrated this with the treatment of William Saliba and Matteo Guendouzi and few others
Both guendo and saliba have not been given a chance to impress under him, are doing well in their loan spell, and the club is lacking quality in their positions.
Guendouzi has scored a goal in three league games for Marseille while the trio of Granit Xhaka, Sambi Lokonga, and Mohamed Elneny has failed to perform in the absence of Thomas Partey. Guendouzi was introduced to EPL against same opposition that beat us comprehensively 5:0 years back and he was the ★ of that day.
William Saliba has also been vital for Marseille this season. He has formed a rock in their defense, making Marseille one of the best defensive teams in the Ligue 1( behind Angers, Nantes, and Rennes).
Regardless of how people may try to see the whole pictures… There has been many questions than answers for this regime
🤣🤣🤣🤣
it seems that MA only plays players he likes, Maitland Niles has been treated very badly, and it seems that out so called manager has no people skill at all.
Ain’t that what managers do? They sign and play players they rate and like. If they don’t like you or rate you you are out of the starting 11 or our of the club.
It’s not such a revelation, is it? 😊
The difference between what you said is in between the lines where you said like or rate…. You can hate a player but still rate him but in arteta’s case once you are hated you are not rated…
Too bad
Ainsley please hang about. You’ll be there longer than that manager. You are Arsenal through and through. He is a first time management ballsing it up big time.
Play full back you are better than the others. And sometimes you can move infield, like you did when we were successful.
Arsenal are right to demote him or even give him any punishment he deserves. He his under contract and no matter what happens, he should have kept his calm and maybe the Everton deal he craved for would have happened or he would have nailed down the RB position at Arsenal ahead of Cedric and Chambers because why retain him after Bellerin is certainly leaving, his action is unprofessional.
I thought that we in this country had a right to free speech whether under contract or not he has been treated badly by this idiot and he is right to voice his opinion
Do you work for an institution? Tomorrow morning go swear at your boss in the name of free speech. See how far that gets you.. There is free speech and then there is a code of conduct government every institution..AFC is no different..
governing
Free speech at your own house or business / company. Not at someone else’s business or company.
I bet you if AMN’s agent went on social media and took a shot at him he would immediately sack him. AMN is the employer/ boss and his agent is the employee.
Don’t see what this guy brings to AFC except more drama.. Doesnt what to play in the one position that all managers see that he is best suited for…Good decision..
I would advise him to be patient because Arteta’s tenure is short-lived. Wenger and Emery rated him, but Arteta doesn’t see what those two great managers saw. Arteta lacks the peoples’ management
Except for the fact that AMN never objected to playing full back. A journalist once asked him his favorite position (he played many over the years) and he said midfield. That is how the myth got started.
Oops posted in the wrong place.
AMN should get a medal for not succumbing to our idiotic director and manager Edu and Arteta. He is right. Arteta is shambolic. Reality is tell the truth, our results tell the TRUTH. They are not Unlucky, they are not Accidental, they have a factual cause….. Mikel Arteta. Every result has a cause….Cause and Effect a universal law, science The cause of the Arsenal sickness is Arteta.
A lot of persons here will support anything and anyone who’s against Arteta. It doesn’t matter what has happened, as long as it concerns Arsenal, then Arteta must be at fault. If a player comes out tomorrow and insult the fans, they’d say he was sent by Arteta. If the club is sold and it’s not to someone the fans here like, they will blame Arteta.
There are countless football clubs around the world. If Arsenal is no longer meeting your heart’s desires and you do not think she’s still worthy of your support through and through, irrespective of who the manager or owners are, kindly pick another club and stop already with the hate.
Majority of you asked for Kola to be played against City. It happened. Yet, y’all still cursed Arteta for playing him.
Y’all won’t stop moaning about the money spent so far this season, simply because the players bought are not your choice players. A mistake made by any player not liked by fans and he is tagged the worst player in the history of football. Aouar is suddenly the best thing to have happened to football because Arteta failed to sign him. Camavinga is suddenly the future of football, because Arteta didn’t sign him. Buendia is now suddenly better than the combination of Gilberto, Makelele and Mascherano because Arteta didn’t sign him. Guendozi is suddenly the best passer of the ball, because Arteta loaned him out and Salina is the god of defense because Arteta loaned him out and suddenly Marseille is the best club in the world as a result of both players. Y’all don’t just get tired of the hate.
It’s so depressing to come here and read all the vile stuffs you pretend fans say about the club, manager and players. If the players were to read the stuffs y’all say about them, playing would even be difficult for them. But ya all can keep at it, but Arteta is going no where and he will shut y’all up in no time. He is the man for the job and he will deliver. Whether y’all choose to trust the process or not.
Oh dear here we go again. Upset the management and you’re punished like a naughty schoolboy. Reminds me of a Queen song – ‘Another one bites the dust’. Man management skills required here but sadly lacking.
I hear AMN has had clear the air talks, lets hope we can all move on. From my point of view, it wont solve much because we look like being covered at RB and if AMN was going to play in midfield it would have been this season with Partey out and Arteta relying on the useless xhaka and he didn’t. AMN has talent but he needs direction and help from a coach/manager and hasn’t got it yet.
If a player complains, then he’ll be banished and ultimately transferred. Arteta is a tyrant. He rules his players like any army commander. Leadership is lacking