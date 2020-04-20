Arsenal are being linked with Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

Arsenal and Everton are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up a potential transfer deal for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

The 22-year-old has shown himself to be one of the finest young attacking players in Europe in recent times with some superb performances for Celtic, and a move to a more competitive league is surely not too far away.

Le 10 Sport claim Arsenal and Everton are among the clubs interested in Edouard, who could cost as much as €40million.

That seems like a reasonable price to pay for a talented forward who is surely only going to get even better in the next few years, and Arsenal could do with strengthening up front.

In my opinion, a move for Edouard would be preferable to a possible deal for Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno, who has been linked with us by the Daily Mirror.

As noted by the Mirror, our search for a new striker comes amid doubts over the futures of both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, and Edouard could be the ideal long-term replacement for both those players.