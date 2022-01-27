Arsenal battling attacker with 20 goal contributions in 25 games

Arsenal is in the running to sign impressive PSV attacker, Cody Gakpo.

The 22-year-old Netherlands international has been in fine form for his current club and has attracted the attention of a number of top European sides.

Arsenal wants to add new attackers to Mikel Arteta’s squad, and Gakpo has been added to their list of targets.

Foot Mercato says the Gunners are not the only club that is keen to sign him with Liverpool and Manchester City, also paying attention to his development.

The report says his 10 goals and 10 assists from 25 matches has made him a player to watch.

Arsenal will bolster their attack in this transfer window or the summer, and he could be a part of the incomings..

The club expects at least one of the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave by the end of the season

Their departure will leave a vast gap at the Emirates that has to be filled.

Although a striker would be signed, Gakpo could become a part of a new-look attack at the Emirates from next season.

He looks to be an exciting talent and if we can beat his other suitors to his signature, we might reap huge rewards.