Arsenal battling Chelsea for 22-year-old Serie A star

Achraf Hakimi has become a target of Arsenal and he could head to London in the summer with Chelsea also looking to sign him, according to The Telegraph.

The Moroccan only moved to the San Siro in the summer from Real Madrid after a very successful loan stint at Borussia Dortmund.

He has remained a key player at Inter as they look to end Juventus’ dominance of the Italian league.

However, the club’s owner, Suning Holdings Group, is struggling financially and has just shut down their Chinese team because of a lack of funds.

They have tried to allay any fears that they will have to sell some of their top players, but there is a feeling that it is an inevitability because of their financial state.

Arsenal will look for a new right-back in the summer if Hector Bellerin finally leaves them.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move away from the Emirates for a long time.

The Gunners have kept hold of him so far, but he hasn’t been offered a new deal despite his current contract expiring in 2023.

Hakimi has been identified as the player that will replace him if he leaves in the summer.

But Arsenal will have to beat Chelsea before they can win the race for his signature.