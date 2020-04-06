Arsenal battling Chelsea for the signature of Germany’s World Cup winner

Arsenal is reportedly battling Chelsea for the signature of former Germany international, Jerome Boateng.

The German has been declining for some time at that Allianz Arena and he seems to need a change of environment to make him a more effective player.

He has just one season left on his contract when this campaign ends and he was close to leaving in the winter transfer window.

He was wanted by Arsenal but the move never materialised and he remained as a member of the Bayern Munich squad.

The Germans reportedly want to offload him in the next transfer window and see if they can recoup some of the money they have spent on him instead of letting him go for free.

Reports in Italy claim via FootMercato that Premier League rivals, Arsenal and Chelsea both want the German to bring his experience to their side.

Mikel Arteta will be rebuilding his team when this transfer window opens and according to the same report the Spaniard reportedly wants Boateng to be part of that rebuilding effort.

Arsenal has William Saliba joining them in the summer, but the likes of Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares may not be offered permanent deals at the end of their current spell so their departure would create space for a new defender.