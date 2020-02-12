Arsenal battling Chelsea for the signature of top class Real Madrid star

Arsenal and Chelsea are both looking to bring Isco to the Premier League.

The Premier League duo has spent the last few transfer windows trying to get him to join and they have both failed, according to Don Balon.

Arsenal who lost Aaron Ramsey last summer have a need for a new creative midfielder with Mesut Ozil struggling for form.

They brought in Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid last summer but the Spaniard has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot so far.

Arsenal would be open to having Isco come in and lead their creative force, however, the Gunners face an uphill task in landing him.

Isco has recently played his way into Zinedine Zidane’s thoughts and the Frenchman has given him his fair share of chances to impress.

Now that he is a key member of the Real Madrid first team again, he would be harder to convince to make a move and he would also cost significantly more than the £63 million it would have taken his suitors earlier.

The same report also claims that Arsenal isn’t the only team interested in signing Isco with Chelsea also pursuing a deal for the Spaniard.

Isco would be a huge signing for Arsenal, he really is a top talent and the fact that Zidane keeps going back to him is a testament to the quality he possesses. His fee would, of course, be high but Arsenal has proven that they will splash the cash if the right opportunity comes along, for example, Nicolas Pepe and if there is a player that is worth his fee it would be Isco.