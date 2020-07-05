Arsenal battling Everton for Manchester City defender

Arsenal and Everton are battling for the signature of John Stones as the Englishman continues to be frozen out at the Etihad.

Stones joined Manchester City from Everton in 2016, and he was one of the first names on the team sheet in the early days of Pep Guardiola. However, he has fallen out of favour recently with a combination of poor form and injuries limiting his impact at the Etihad.

He has overcome his latest injury yet he hasn’t been able to get a chance in the team, and Guardiola even opted for 19-year-old Eric Garcia in Manchester City’s last game against Liverpool.

The Sun claims that the England defender is considering his future at the Etihad, having fallen down the pecking order.

It claims that Everton have become interested in bringing him back to Goodison Park, as Carlo Ancelotti looks to make the Merseyside team a top side in England again. It seems the Toffees would compete with Arsenal for his signature.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for him since the last transfer window, as Mikel Arteta looks to solve Arsenal’s problems at the back.

The Spaniard has made the Gunners a better team defensively, but he knows he has to invest in good defenders too.

Do Arsenal need him now?