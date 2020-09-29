Arsenal battling it out with bitter London rivals for Serie A star

Il Messaggero via The Sun is claiming that Tottenham and Arsenal have made contact with the agent of AS Roma midfielder, Amadou Diawara.
Daniele Piraino who represents the Guinean is said to be angry at the recent age mix up that happened at the club involving the midfielder.
The midfielder started AS Roma’s season opener against Verona as an unregistered player because his Italian club had mixed up his age.
The game ended at 0-0. But Roma was penalised for the mix-up and the game was awarded 3-0 to Verona.
The player has been blamed by the club to the dismay of his agent who might be looking to take him away from the Italian capital.
The report claims that Arsenal and Tottenham have now contacted his agent in a bid to try to lure the 23-year-old to north London.
Arsenal has been looking to sign either one of Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar for much of this summer, and Diawara will represent a much cheaper alternative to both players.
He joined AS Roma from Napoli last summer, although injury has hampered his progress at the club, on his day, he remains one of the best midfielders in the Italian top flight.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
I’ve grown tired of the Partey soap
opera and wish MA and Edu would
tell AM to stick it where the sun
dont shine.
Diawarra and Soumare are very
talented players that would
immediately add athleticism and
steel to the Arsenal midfield.
Although the Roma man has been
hampered with injuries both
players have youth and lockers
full of potential.
Hell maybe Lille would take Pepe
back on loan to lower the price
on Soumare. 😁
Diawara is not very good.. statistically much worse than Torreira was in Serie A..
It seems like we are going the cheap route again..
Hopefully Arsenal won’t repeat that mistake again and settling for an average player when we need an upgrade. Soumare would be good, but pass on this guy from Roma. If they are looking to upgrade on him in the Italian league, then he probably won’t succeed in the premier league.
Rather we kept Torreira to rotate until we can sell him in January.
I will tell we or not getting anyone else in this transfer window we or finished with 1 but if we do it will be a free 1