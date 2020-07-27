Arsenal battling it out with Manchester City for Championship star

Manchester City and Arsenal are looking to sign Brentford goalkeeper, David Raya, this summer after his fine performances for the Bees.

The 24-year-old Spaniard only joined the Premier League promotion hopefuls last summer, but his fine performances for them in the Championship this season have attracted the attention of other top European teams.

90mins claims that Manchester City wants him to come in as a replacement for Claudio Bravo, who looks to be on his way out of the Etihad at the expiry of his contract when this season ends.

Pep Guardiola thinks that the Barcelona-born Raya will be a perfect replacement for him.

The Citizens will have to beat Arsenal to signing Raya with the report, claiming that Mikel Arteta also wants the goalie.

Emiliano Martinez has been in fine form since he has replaced Bernd Leno as the club’s first choice.

90mins reckon that Martinez will want to leave for a team where he will be considered the first choice, and Arsenal might bring Raya in as his replacement.

Raya kept 16 clean sheets in the English Championship this season, and that is one reason why Brentford was able to challenge for promotion to the Premier League.