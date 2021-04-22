Arsenal battling Leicester for talented Italian youngster

Arsenal and Leicester City are battling to sign Empoli star, Samuele Ricci when the transfer window reopens.

The Italian youngster has been in fine form for the Serie B side and his performances have caught the attention of the Gunners.

Other teams want him too with Tuttomercatoweb reporting that the youngster is watched by the English sides and Napoli in Serie A.

Arsenal has been the happy home for many youngsters with the Gunners giving chances to young players who prove to be ready for first-team action.

Mikel Arteta has continued that tradition and that means Ricci will get the chance to make first-team appearances at the Emirates if he is good enough.

He has 4 assists and 2 goals from 29 Serie B appearances this season and has been valued at 9m euros by Transfermarkt.

A midfielder by trade, he has developed his game through the ranks at Empoli and a move to England would be his first outside his country.

Arsenal has done business with Empoli before after selling Ismael Bennacer to the Italians in 2017.

They will look to take advantage of their relationship to bring Ricci to England.