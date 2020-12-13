Arsenal battling London and Premier League rivals for Roma man

LaRoma42 via Sun Sport says that AS Roma is ready to cash in on £15m-rated Amadou Diawara next month, opening the door for Arsenal to land their long-term target.

The Guinean midfielder only joined the Romans in the summer of 2019, but he has played just 4 games for them in the league this season.

Arsenal was keen to land him in the last transfer window before they decided to move for Thomas Partey instead.

They are still looking to sign a midfielder and that has opened the door for them to move for Diawara.

This time, however, they will not have a free run at him as Leicester City and West Ham are also interested.

The Foxes wanted to sign him in the summer as well, and they will look to take advantage of his reduced transfer fee to land him now.

The report says that West Ham has made him their top target to replace Declan Rice who continues to attract the attention of England’s top sides.

Partey and Mohamed Elneny seem to have become the kind of central midfield partners that Arsenal needs and Diawara might struggle to play if he moves to the Emirates.