Arsenal battling London rivals for Serie A defender

Arsenal is still interested in a move for Torino centre-back, Gleison Bremer, but they are facing a three-way fight to add him to their squad.

This has been a busy summer transfer window for the Gunners who continue to negotiate to sign players.

They have already bolstered their midfield and attack, but more signings are expected.

They will welcome William Saliba back to the Emirates when he resumes preseason, but the Gunners might still strengthen their backline.

Fichajes.net says Mikel Arteta’s side remains in the running for Bremer as he shines in Serie A.

This is most likely his last summer as a Torino player, but the report adds that Arsenal might have a problem with his valuation.

The Italians value him at 50m euros, and the Gunners will struggle to meet that amount.

The competition from Chelsea and Tottenham will make Torino stand firm on their valuation, and that is almost certain to see Arsenal miss out on the player.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The return of Saliba means our defence is much stronger now than it was in the previous campaign, but the best clubs continue to strengthen their group.

If we add Bremer to the current team, we would have one of the strongest defences in England, and that will help in our quest to win a trophy soon.

