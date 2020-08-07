Arsenal battling Manchester City for 21-year-old Ligue 1 ace

Lyon’s Houssem Aouar is the subject of a transfer tug of war between Manchester City and Arsenal, claims Sun Sports.

The Gunners have plans to add some talented players to their ranks and the 21-year-old, who has been interesting top European sides for some seasons now, is one of their targets.

The report claims that Mikel Arteta would like to add him to his team, however, the Spaniard faces increasing competition from Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola has been a long-term admirer of the midfielder and he singled him out for praise when he faced Lyon in the Champions League last season.

City has been on a spending spree recently after they paid for the transfer of both Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres.

They will not be shy in spending the cash if Guardiola tells them that he needs the Frenchman and that might see them beat Arsenal to his signature.

The report adds that Lyon values him at £54m, however, due to the impact of coronavirus on the finances of teams around Europe, they might be forced to take a significantly less amount for him.

Arsenal has shown to the world that they have a serious money shortage, it remains unclear if they will be able to compete for top players in this transfer window.