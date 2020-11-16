Arsenal battling Manchester United for La Liga hit-man

In the last transfer window, Arsenal showed that they are serious about becoming a top side again.

Arsenal spent money on the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey as they looked to overhaul their team in preparation for a top-four challenge.

They have now sent a message that they will spend money to make themselves better so expect them to be linked with a move for top players.

Ahead of the next transfer window, the Gunners have now been linked with a move for Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman has been at Barcelona since 2017 and he has struggled with form and fitness.

He was linked with a late move to Manchester United in the last transfer window, but the deal collapsed and he remains a target for them.

Sport claims that the Red Devils have been joined by Arsenal in monitoring the Frenchman’s situation at Camp Nou.

It claims that Dembele is uninterested in extending his Barcelona contract, which is what the Spanish side wants.

The attacker seems to be targeting running down his deal and leaving Barca for nothing, but the Catalans will not allow that to happen, which puts Arsenal in a fine position to sign him in a cut-price deal next summer.