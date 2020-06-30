Arsenal battling Newcastle for massive high scoring Bundesliga striker

Wout Weghorst is a subject of interest form Arsenal but they face competition from Newcastle United for the Dutchman, according to reports.

Weghorst has been one of the best strikers in Germany since he moved there with Wolfsburg in 2018.

He continued his fine goal-scoring form for the German side this season with 16 league goals and 20 goals in all competitions.

Standing 6 ft 6 in tall, he is one of the aerially dominant strikers in Europe and seems to know how to use his height to his advantage.

Bild via Mail Sports is reporting that Arsenal has made him a summer target as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his team.

The Gunners face uncertainty over the future of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The latter will be entering the final year of his current deal with the Gunners. Although they are keen to retain him, if he forces their hand they will have to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for nothing at the end of next season.

Newcastle United is on the verge of being taken over, and should they get a new billionaire owner, they would look to spend as much money as Manchester City has to achieve success.

The report adds that he is being valued at £32 million.