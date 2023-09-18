Arsenal battling Premier League rivals for teenage midfielder

Arsenal has reportedly shown interest in RB Salzburg’s talented youngster, Oscar Gloukh, who, at just 19 years old, is already a regular for the Israel national team and continues to demonstrate improvement in his performances.

During the last international window, Arsenal had scouts monitoring Gloukh, and it appears he made a positive impression. However, according to The Sun, the Gunners are not alone in their pursuit, as both Liverpool and Manchester United have also been keeping an eye on the young talent.

With multiple top Premier League clubs expressing interest in Gloukh, it sets the stage for a competitive battle during the upcoming transfer window if the player decides to leave RB Salzburg. Arsenal, along with Liverpool and Manchester United, will have to vie for his signature, and it remains to be seen which club he ultimately chooses to join.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 19, Gloukh has a long way to go to become a top professional, but he already shows he is a top player.

If he joins us, he will struggle to play and because of this, we expect him to remain at Salzburg or join another team.

For now, we must focus on getting the best from the players at our disposal and would not have space for a youngster who is not established yet.

Unless he agrees to spend some time in our youth team, which is very unlikely as he would consider it a demotion from what he has now.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…