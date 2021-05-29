Arsenal battling Premier League sides for young Croatian winger

Arsenal has now joined several Premier League teams looking to sign Josip Brekalo this summer.

The Croatian has been one of the finest players in the Bundesliga for some time now and his contribution helped Wolfsburg to finish this season inside the top four.

They will want to keep him in their team ahead of the Champions League next season, however, it seems that will not happen.

Corriere Dello Sport via Leeds Live reveals that Mikel Arteta is interested in his signature and the Spaniard is desperate to bring him to Arsenal.

The Gunners are rebuilding their team under his leadership and they will trust him with new players.

Brekalo scored 7 times and provided 3 assists in the 27 Bundesliga games last season.

These numbers could be made even better if he moves to England to play for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has gotten the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe showing excellent form in his team.

He could bring out even better performances from Brekalo.

The report adds that the Gunners are facing competition from the likes of Everton and Leeds United for his signature.

None of his English suitors is playing in Europe next season and that could see him join the Gunners who are the biggest club on the list.